Guests are invited to walk among, ghouls, goblins and spirits with the return of Woodland Spirits and Fernbank’s Supernatural Science Fest beginning Sept. 19.
On view through Nov. 8, Woodland Spirits returns for the third year, once again expanding to include new experiences. As guests wander throughout Fernbank’s outdoor areas, they will cross-paths with spirits who were unable to let go of the physical world and appear in the shadows, up in the trees and waiting in plain sight for their next scare. These ghostly sculptures were imagined by Fernbank, and transformed by local Atlanta artist, Laura Lewis.
New ghastly encounters include a stroll through the Monster Garden, where guests will experience their own “Little Shop of Horrors.” Meanwhile, spiders, skeletons, bats and more spirits have taken over Adventure Outpost, transforming it into the Haunted Outpost. For those who want to immerse themselves in the seasonal feel, Nature Stories has become Harvest Stories, where scarecrows, haybales and pumpkins will be spread throughout for the perfect fall experience.
Featured as part of the Supernatural Science Fest, Woodland Spirits provides daily seasonal Halloween experiences, with additional events and programming to capture the full Halloween vibe.
Two family Discovery Days will let the little ones get face-to-face with all things spooky with Bugs, Bats and Bones Day Oct. 10 and Creepy Crawlies Day Oct. 31.
Ghostly Gatherings offers evening access with a bewitching event series featuring evening hours at Fernbank — including Woodland Spirits — as well as special interactive activities, adult beverages and snacks for purchase. Ghostly Gatherings are offered Oct. 17 and Oct. 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 for members and $20 for non-members.
For those 21+, Fernbank After Dark: Science and Spirits on Oct. 9, will feature live-music by Russell Cook & the Sweet Teeth. Visitors will also have access to the special exhibits Amazing Animals: Born to Survive and Woodland Spirits, full museum and WildWoods explorations and specialty Halloween-themed drinks.Tickets are $16.95 for members and $21.95 for nonmembers.
Then on Oct. 30, Fernbank is hosting, Fright Night, for ages 21+. The spook-filled night features a costume contest, twilight tours of outdoor experiences, access to indoor and outdoor exhibits, including Woodland Spirits. Specialty drinks and small bites will be available for purchase. Fright Night will take place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are $21.95 for both members and non-members.
Advanced ticket reservations are required for all visitors, including members and prices are higher if not purchased in advance.
Fernbank’s Supernatural Science Fest, including Woodland Spirits, will be held from Saturday, Sept. 19 to Nov. 8. To purchase general admission and event tickets as well as see the full calendar of events, evening hours, and safety precautions (including required face covering policy), visit FernbankMuseum.org.
