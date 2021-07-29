Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an Executive Order requiring people to wear masks while indoors in public spaces in Atlanta.
This includes wile in private businesses and establishments. The order is in response to the rising number of COVID-19 infections, the impact of the Delta variant and new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
“Public health experts overwhelmingly agree, and data has proved, that wearing a face covering helps slow the spread of this deadly virus,” Bottoms said. “As COVID-19 rates increase, we must remain vigilant, wear a mask, follow CDC guidelines and other measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our communities.”
The CDC announced July 27, that individuals should wear a mask indoors in public if in an area of substantial or high transmission. Both Fulton County and DeKalb County are currently designated as areas of substantial transmission, according to current CDC data.
CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky spoke at a White House press conference July 16 about the rise in COVID-19 cases.
"This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated," Walensky said. "We are seeing outbreaks of cases in parts of the country that have low vaccination coverage because unvaccinated people are at risk and communities that are fully vaccinated are generally faring well."
The latest CDC data on the coronavirus can be read at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
