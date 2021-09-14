MARTA is seeking public input on the exterior graphic design of new railcars, after a successful campaign earlier this year to solicit feedback on interior design features.
MARTA’s next generation of railcars will build upon new technology and advance safety and security for all customers. The company says the goal is to expand comfort and convenience elements to create a reimagined transit experience.
The new trains will complement other investments aimed at enhancing the customer experience such as a new station audio-visual information system, systemwide elevator and escalator upgrades, restroom modernization, and rehabilitation and restoration program to refresh MARTA rail stations. The first new railcar will arrive in metro Atlanta in 2023.
Daily riders, occasional riders and potential future customers are encouraged to vote on one of four exterior graphic design options inspired by MARTA colors and the dynamism and movement of trains.
A crowdsourcing effort in the spring seeking feedback on the interior design of the railcars was successful, with more than 1,300 riders sharing their preferences. After analyzing 17,000 votes and 700 comments, MARTA found the most popular interior features are digital maps, next station and destination displays, and Americans with Disabilities Act accessible seating and signage.
“As a result of this feedback, passenger seats will be more accommodating, railcars will offer more options for those who are standing, there will be specially marked areas for bikes and strollers, and dedicated spaces for wheelchairs will optimize entry and exit points," MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker said. "Other design elements include an open gangway so riders can move freely between railcars and convenient charging stations. We were thrilled with the response we received on the interior features and are eager to see what riders think of the exterior design options.”
Customers who have already registered for MARTA’s online crowdsourcing platform do not need to repeat the process to participate in this next phase. Those who haven’t signed up can register at www.itsmarta.com/yourride to provide your feedback. MARTA will also have teams in rail stations conducting in-person surveys.
Participants can vote and share their feedback by navigating to a crowdsourcing platform through the MARTA homepage, at www.itsmarta.com/yourride or on MARTA’s social media pages.
