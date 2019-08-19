Lyft, a San Francisco-based ride-sharing company, is giving attendees of two upcoming Atlanta food festivals a way to give back.
It is partnering with Second Helpings Atlanta, the Taste of Atlanta and the Springer Mountain Farms Southern Wing Showdown to help Atlantans fight hunger in their communities.
Using a special code, Atlantans can catch a Lyft to the Southern Wing Showdown Aug. 25 and to the Taste of Atlanta Oct. 18 through 20, and the transportation network will donate six pounds of food to Second Helpings Atlanta on each rider’s behalf.
New and returning Lyft riders who use the code to donate food will also enjoy a 20% discount for a ride to or from the Southern Wing Showdown and the Taste of Atlanta.
Participating is easy. Here’s how it works:
Before taking your Lyft ride, enter your code into the Lyft app: WINGSHOWDOWN19 for the Southern Wing Showdown or TASTEOFATL19 for the Taste of Atlanta.
Take a Lyft ride to or from both festivals, and Lyft will donate six pounds of food to Second Helpings Atlanta on your behalf (and take 20% off your trip, up to $5 off).
Enjoy the festivals, sampling must-try drinks and dishes from all over Atlanta.
*While supplies last, subject to Lyft’s terms of service. Each code can be used once per rider.
Lyft has taken a stand against food insecurity in Atlanta before. In April, Lyft teamed up with the city of Atlanta’s One Atlanta Office to launch a pilot program aiming to improve access to nutritious groceries for families living in Atlanta. The program provides some affected residents with heavily-discounted Lyft rideshare credits to nearby farmers markets and grocery stores.
"Lyft's goal is to make cities more livable for everyone,” Sam Bond, Lyft’s Southeast regional director, said in a news release. “We’re committed to working towards a future in which no Atlantans go without the nutritious meals they need. Through this partnership, we're able to celebrate the amazing things happening with food in Atlanta while making sure to share some of that abundance with our community."
In a news release, Taste of Atlanta founder Dale Desena said, “For nearly two decades, we've brought food to Atlantans and visitors alike through festivals celebrating the city's culinary scene. We're excited to extend our mission to help reduce hunger right here in the communities we call home by participating in Second Helpings Atlanta's food rescue initiative.”
For more information, visit www.lyft.com.
