Around 25 local Atlanta breweries have created a new beer in support of the Black is Beautiful beer campaign.
Black is Beautiful is an international beer collaboration launched by Weathered Souls Brewing Co. in San Antonio. The campaign's goal is to increase awareness about the injustices people of color face daily and to raise money for social justice organizations.
Almost 1,000 breweries in all 50 states and 17 countries are taking part.
Currently, 24 Georgia breweries are participating. Participating breweries are asked to donate 100% of the beer's proceeds to local foundations that support police brutality reform and legal defenses for those who have been wronged. Breweries are also encouraged to choose their own entity to donate to local organizations that support equality and inclusion and commit to the long-term work of equality.
Atlanta's Eventide Brewery in Grant Park is one of the participating Atlanta breweries and is planning to donate 100% of proceeds from the sale of their special release beer to the Georgia chapter of the ACLU.
"The ACLU is an organization that has promoted and fought for the rights, liberties and equality of all people for 100 years," Eventide Brewery co-founder Geoffrey Williams said. "I can't think of a more fitting organization to receive the proceeds from this initiative."
Eventide is releasing an Imperial Stout for the initiative Friday, July 17. Black is Beautiful is not the first initiative the brewery has participated in. Williams said Eventide has supported the Grant Park Conservatory, Oakland Cemetery and suicide prevention foundations.
"We try to be active participants in and proponents of the Grant Park community and surrounding neighborhoods," Williams said. "This initiative really struck home with the residents of those areas and we quickly realized participating in Black is Beautiful was a way to raise awareness of the issues facing people of color and it creates a product that will bring people together allowing for an open discussion of these topics, which is the first step towards real change."
Breweries from all across the metro area are participating, including Variant Brewing Company in Roswell, Jekyll Brewing in Alpharetta and Sweetwater Brewery in Atlanta.
"As a business we can call out societal wrongs and start a discussion with a louder voice than that of a single person," Williams said. "Also, as a community prospers so do the people and businesses in that community, therefore we should always strive to be better."
The easiest way for visitors to support the breweries' cause is to purchase their Black is Beautiful Beer. For the full list of participating breweries, visit https://blackisbeautiful.beer/?_state_country=ga.
