Livable Buckhead has postponed its sixth annual PARK(ing) Day to Oct. 1 due to inclement weather.
The event will now take place Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lenox Square.
"We thank you for your understanding and look forward to seeing on October 1st for a fun Friday lunchtime diversion," the nonprofit announced in an email. "We'll have all the exciting and interactive installations from more than two dozen local businesses and organizations, including some of Atlanta's best food trucks. This year we've incorporated a tree canopy lined with 100 trees and a connective trail throughout the 30 parks and activations."
This is the sixth year that Livable Buckhead has hosted a local PARK(ing) Day event, joining a global project to temporarily convert parking spaces into creative places for art, play and activism.
The theme for Buckhead’s PARK(ing) Day 2021 celebration is “Where We Play,” and more than two dozen local businesses and organizations will construct mini-parks with features ranging from a Zen garden to flower walls and bee hives to a collaborative mural installation.
Parks will also feature interactive elements for the public, including Spin e-scooter safety training sessions, e-bike demonstrations and a putting green. Visitors will be asked to vote for their favorite mini-parks.
A new feature of this year’s PARK(ing) Day are the 100 trees that will be scattered among the mini-parks and arranged to create a tree-lined, curving path. Thematically this underscores the value of Atlanta’s tree canopy and the importance of protecting it. From a practical standpoint, Livable Buckhead said the trees creates space for physical distancing, one of several COVID-related safety protocols that will be in place during the event.
