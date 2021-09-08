Lenox Square will require visitors under 18 years old be accompanied by and remain with an adult age 21 or older after 3 p.m. beginning Sept. 21.
According to the a news release sent out by the company, unsupervised guests under age 18 must leave the property by 3 p.m. or immediately be joined by a parent or adult age 21 or older. One adult may accompany up to four minors but all accompanied minors must remain with the adult at all times. Adults are responsible for the actions of all of the youth they accompany.
“The program is in response to feedback from the community and community leaders, as the center reinforces its commitment to the community to provide a pleasant, family friendly shopping environment,” the release said.
Acceptable identification includes a state-issued driver’s license or ID card, a military ID, a school ID card, or a passport. The identification must include a photograph and date of birth. Those without acceptable identification will be denied entry or asked to leave the property.
Two other Atlanta malls have similar rules — Atlantic Station and the Mall at Stonecrest. Atlantic Station requires adult supervision starting at 6 p.m. and the Mall at Stonecrest requires it beginning at 4 p.m.
The announcement comes after two shootings took place at Lenox Mall this summer. According to police, two teenagers shot a mall security guard June 13 after attempting to rob him after hours. The guard was left with injuries and survived.
The second shooting was Aug. 16 at around 6 p.m. Police say a man was shot near one of the mall parking decks.
In 2020, at least six shootings took place at Lenox Square.
