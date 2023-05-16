Following the recent record-breaking engagements around the world, "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" will open May 26 at Pullman Yards in Atlanta.
The 25,000-square-foot exhibition, which is based on one of cinema's biggest blockbusters, allows visitors to get up close and personal with life-size dinosaurs.Guests will be transported back in time as they walk through the "Jurassic World" gates and encounter realistic prehistoric giants.
Exhibition organizers invite attendees to stand under the towering Brachiosaurus, meet the infamous Velociraptor and face the most fearsome of them all — the Tyrannosaurus rex.
The exhibition immerses audiences of all ages in settings inspired by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s "Jurassic World" franchise and is produced in conjunction with Universal Live Entertainment, NEON and Animax Designs – the creators of the lifelike animatronic dinosaurs.
After its initial launch in Melbourne, Australia, "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" has attracted nearly five million visitors since 2016.
The exhibition has visited numerous cities worldwide, including London, San Diego, Denver, Dallas, Chicago, Philadelphia, Paris, Madrid, Seoul, Chengdu, Guangzhou and Shanghai.
"After achieving many sell-out shows and record-breaking visitor numbers globally, we are excited to bring 'Jurassic World: The Exhibition' to Atlanta for the very first time," said NEON Global Executive Chairman and Group CEO Ron Tan. "With our state-of-the-art technology, we are confident that Jurassic World fans in Atlanta will be in awe at this immersive experience."
Admission to "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" starts at $21.99. Family and group tickets are available as well as special pricing for senior citizens and students. Timed-entry tickets are required.
