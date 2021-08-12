The fifth annual Journey Awards will be held on Sep. 5 at Fox Theatre, with hundreds of celebrities, influencers, entertainers, executives and politicians from around the world being honored.
Originally launched in 2016 to honor individuals who inspire society, all of the people walking down the red carpet at the Journey Awards were nominated and voted for by the public.
“Expect to be entertained and inspired," production strategist Kelsey Monroe said. "I am always intrigued to see beautiful human beings walk the red carpet wearing the most stunning gowns and tuxedos. But then, moments later, they are all in deep laughter and at the same time in tears. It is the most powerful experience I have ever seen in my 22 years in the industry. No one leaves that room without being energized and inspired.”
In 2019, the Journey Awards at Buckhead Theatre received over 21,000 nominations. This season, more categories will be added to match the high influx of nomination requests, including healthcare, influencers, entertainment, philanthropy, technology and science, religion, career professionals, public servants, news and politics, athletics, and COVID-19 heroes.
The organization is still accepting nominations until Aug. 23. For more information, visit www.thejourneyawards.com.
