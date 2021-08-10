2021 Super Six
(L-R) Pace Academy Junior Trovon Baugh, Holy Innocents' Senior Luca Cheucos, North Atlanta Senior Elliott Moody, The Lovett School Senior Stevie Bracey and Westminster Senior Holden Staes 

Not Pictured: Riverwood Senior Avery Smith

 Elizabeth Nouryeh-Clay @NouryehNeighbor

Editor’s note: The Super Six group was selected based on nominations from the area’s coaches and each players’ 2020 statistics and potential for having an even bigger role this year.

Holy Innocents' - Luca Chuecos - Defensive End

Luca Cheucos
Senior DE Luca Chuecos 

 

Class: Senior

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 240 lbs

Stats: 6-4, 245, 17 tackles, three for a loss, 2 sacks in five games

Favorite Class: English

College: Samford University

Lovett -  Stevie Bracey - Tight end/linebacker

Stevie Bracey
Senior TE/LB Stevie Bracey

Class: Senior

Position: Tight End, Linebacker

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 225 lbs

Stats: 81 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 defensive touchdown on fumble recovery; 14 catches for 196 and three TDs

Athletics: Basketball

Community Involvement: Volunteer for Breast Cancer Awareness events in honor of his mother, a two-time breast cancer survivor

Favorite Class: Botany and Marine Biology 

College: University of Virginia 

North Atlanta - Elliott Moody - Defensive/Offensive Lineman

Elliott Moody
Senior Elliott Moody

Class: Senior

Position: Offensive lineman, defensive lineman

Height: 6'

Weight: 250 lbs

Stats: Highest grader as offensive lineman, three-year starter, 4.2 GPA

Athletics: 

Community Involvement: Volunteers at church

Favorite Class: Math and science 

College: Wake Forest University, undecided 

Pace Academy -  Trovon Baugh - Offensive Guard

Trovon Baugh
Junior Trovon Baugh

Class: Junior

Position: Offensive Guard

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 315 lbs

Stats: Three year starter

Community Involvement: Student counselor at Keeping Pace summer camp

Favorite Class: History

College: Florida State University 

Riverwood - Avery Smith - Quarterback 

Avery Smith
Avery Smith

Class: Senior 

Position: Quarterback

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 175 lbs

Stats: 1475 yards passing, 22 TDS, 333 Rushing, 8 TDS

Community Involvement: Volunteers feeding the homeless

Favorite Class: Math

College: University of Toledo

Westminster - Holden Staes - Tight End

Holden Staes
Senior TE Holden Staes

Class: Senior

Position: Tight End

Height: 6'4

Weight: 225 lbs

Stats: In 6 games (missed 2 for injury), 14 catches for 244 yds, 3 TDs, 25 tackles

Community Involvement: Volunteers at Jack and Jill of Buckhead

Favorite Class: English

College: University of Notre Dame

