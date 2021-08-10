Editor’s note: The Super Six group was selected based on nominations from the area’s coaches and each players’ 2020 statistics and potential for having an even bigger role this year.
Holy Innocents' - Luca Chuecos - Defensive End
Class: Senior
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 240 lbs
Stats: 6-4, 245, 17 tackles, three for a loss, 2 sacks in five games
Favorite Class: English
College: Samford University
Lovett - Stevie Bracey - Tight end/linebacker
Class: Senior
Position: Tight End, Linebacker
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 225 lbs
Stats: 81 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 defensive touchdown on fumble recovery; 14 catches for 196 and three TDs
Athletics: Basketball
Community Involvement: Volunteer for Breast Cancer Awareness events in honor of his mother, a two-time breast cancer survivor
Favorite Class: Botany and Marine Biology
College: University of Virginia
North Atlanta - Elliott Moody - Defensive/Offensive Lineman
Class: Senior
Position: Offensive lineman, defensive lineman
Height: 6'
Weight: 250 lbs
Stats: Highest grader as offensive lineman, three-year starter, 4.2 GPA
Athletics:
Community Involvement: Volunteers at church
Favorite Class: Math and science
College: Wake Forest University, undecided
Pace Academy - Trovon Baugh - Offensive Guard
Class: Junior
Position: Offensive Guard
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 315 lbs
Stats: Three year starter
Community Involvement: Student counselor at Keeping Pace summer camp
Favorite Class: History
College: Florida State University
Riverwood - Avery Smith - Quarterback
Class: Senior
Position: Quarterback
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 175 lbs
Stats: 1475 yards passing, 22 TDS, 333 Rushing, 8 TDS
Community Involvement: Volunteers feeding the homeless
Favorite Class: Math
College: University of Toledo
Westminster - Holden Staes - Tight End
Class: Senior
Position: Tight End
Height: 6'4
Weight: 225 lbs
Stats: In 6 games (missed 2 for injury), 14 catches for 244 yds, 3 TDs, 25 tackles
Community Involvement: Volunteers at Jack and Jill of Buckhead
Favorite Class: English
College: University of Notre Dame
