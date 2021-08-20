The nation's biggest pizza festival is coming to Atlantic Station this fall.
The daylong event will take place Oct. 2 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Pinnacle Parking lot at Atlantic Station. This family-friendly festival takes attendees on a mouthwatering pizza journey by showcasing Atlanta’s best pizza as well as pizzerias from all over the nation.
Not only does this festival fulfill the dream of having the top pizzerias in one location, but attendees will be able to come together as a community, experience local music, live entertainment and sip on high-quality beverages. The festival offers a variety of pizza styles in addition to including gluten-free options for attendees with dietary restrictions. Each chef attending will be cooking throughout the day in a hand-crafted Neapolitan style oven made by Marra Forni.
“After experiencing the thriving and diverse community that make up the city of Atlanta, we knew we wanted to bring an event that would engage anyone and everyone,” co-director of the Atlanta Pizza Festival Giancarlo Natale said. “Our goal is to bring the Atlanta community a fully immersive experience through delicious pizza, local entertainment and interactive activities.”
The Atlanta Pizza Festival will also benefit Christopher’s Haven Atlanta, a home away for home when kids receive cancer treatment at nearby hospitals. Families staying at Christopher’s Haven Atlanta will receive complimentary tickets to the inaugural Atlanta Pizza Festival and members of the team will be on-site sharing information with festival guests about their mission.
A full list of confirmed vendors and pizzerias will be available in the coming weeks.
General admission tickets are available for $15. Guests with general admission tickets buy slices separately at each booth and can begin entering the festival at 1 p.m.
The VIP tickets are available for $35 which provides attendees with unlimited samples of pizza and early entry — between 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. — to the festival. All tickets are available for purchase online, for more information please visit www.atlpizzafestival.com.
