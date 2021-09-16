Huff Harrington, comprised of a home furnishings store, fine art gallery and design firm, will combine its three businesses under one roof in a new space at the Galleries of Peachtree Hills, at 425 Peachtree Hills Avenue.
The 8,500 square foot retail space will open Oct. 22, 2021. The new location next to Atlanta Decorative Arts Center, an internationally known sourcing destination for interior designers, will house Huff Harrington Home on the ground floor. The store will continue to showcase a wide and varied selection of curated French antiques and imports, chic decorative accessories, upholstery, lighting as well as jewelry and gifts.
The second floor of the building will house Huff Harrington Fine Art. The gallery will display a collection of original paintings from more than 40 national and international artists. Finally, the third floor will consist of offices and design space for Huff Harrington Design, a full-service design firm with three full-time interior designers.
“We are most excited about having our three businesses combined in one location,” co-founder and owner Ann Huff said. “To be at the Galleries of Peachtree Hills in the company of some of the Southeast’s best-known art galleries, purveyors of home furnishings and interior designers is exhilarating for us.”
The company is leaving two separate locations in North Buckhead.
“For us, the move is about making it easy for our clients to shop home furnishings, fine art and gifts all in one location,” co-founder and owner Meg Harrington said. “The Galleries at Peachtree Hills are a charming and European-inspired collection of buildings that fit our personality to a tee.”
Huff Harrington’s new space will undergo minor renovations to create the Parisian-inspired and chic aesthetic for which the brand is known.
“We’re creating an environment that is convenient for our customers and easy to shop with ample parking, a flowing floor plan and a fabulous French inspired watering hole called the Buvette, in our art gallery,” Harrington said.
Huff Harrington will be open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and online at www.huffharrington.com.
(0) comments
