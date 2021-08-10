Holy Spirit Prep is focusing on rebuilding its football program and expanding their players knowledge about the game this season.
Head Football Coach Mark Stafford called last year a "tough one" after the Cougars ended the season with zero wins. Despite a tough season, Stafford and his team are ready to put in the work.
"We at Holy Spirit Prep are excited about rebuilding the program and know that this is a process with many positives coming off last year," Stafford said.
Holy Spirit Prep has several key players returning to the field. Senior Micah Gundeerson as RB and S and senior Aiden Durr will be anchoring the offensive and defensive line. Senior Max Bendig has played versatile roles on each side of the ball being able to play multiple positions. Sophomore Jacob Meder will come back as the FB and LB, and junior Russell Wyatt as WR and CB.
Stafford said incoming players have some big shoes to fill losing the senior leadership of Patrick Radosta as a lineman and aggressive defensive end, Mac Harlow — who Stafford called the workhorse of the defensive secondary — and Bradley Casillo and Chaz Cohen as formidable offensive linemen.
Stafford is still evaluating and deciding positions, as there are several new names on the roster.
"I am encouraged with the increased interest in playing football at Holy Spirit Prep and as we enter our 2021-22 season, we will be continuing our rebuilding and growth of knowledge of the game," Stafford said. "I am excited and humbled by the work these young men are putting into this program."
Holy Spirit Prep's first game will be a home game against Horizon Christian Academy on Aug. 20 at 4:30 p.m.
