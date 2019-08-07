The High Museum of Art in Midtown has commissioned its first choreographer as an artist in residence, Lauri Stallings, who founded glo.
glo is an Atlanta-based nonprofit whose mission is to “demonstrate the impact of innovative and ambitious movement arts and cultural initiatives,” according to its website. From a colloquial standpoint, "glo" stands for a timely and personal transformation and attests to changes in one's physical appearance or style.
According to a news release, Stallings has created the High’s latest exhibition, “Supple Means of Connection,” which is a new kind of live art.
The exhibition opened Aug. 3, and it will occupy the Cousins Special Exhibition Galleries through Sept. 8.
According to High spokeswoman Marci Tate Davis, this exhibition consists of live art installations through which people will engage with different types of live choreographed movements.
"Whether in the galleries or in other areas of the museum, these artists will be continually in movement to engage visitors," she said. "In terms of what these movements the artists are trying to illustrate, the ‘Supple Means of Connection’ will be both a gallery installation and a public artwork exploring a number of different themes with respect to women's roles."
Interrogating the infinite challenges of human coexistence, as well as the blurred lines between the fragility of the human body and the fragility of nature, Stallings mixes forms in these live movements which defy the boundaries of genre and offers choreography as an invitation to collective action, the release stated.
"It is a live, interactive art form for the Cousins Galleries," she said.
This means the museum's pavilion area will include installed neon art, text and mixed-media sculpture trees which migrate to and from the galleries through rarely inhabited spaces in the museum, the release stated.
The shifting locations will encourage the public to discover, lean under, peek through and separate from traditional ways to view art and offer an alternative special experience visitors would have viewing this exhibition.
“Though we’ve worked with glo many times over the years, this partnership is uncharted and very exciting, territory for us,” High Director Rand Suffolk said in the release. “This is the first time we’ve invited a choreographer and performance group to be in residence at the museum and to use our Cousins Galleries as their stage."
Suffolk said he hopes museum visitors will enjoy embarking on this journey with the High, "and experience our spaces in the museum in a whole new way and we can't wait to see how the project unfolds.”
Since 2014, Stallings has worked with a core group of female moving artists from diverse backgrounds to construct her live-art activity.
For its “Supple Means of Connection” element of the exhibition, glo's moving artists will be joined by an intergenerational and interracial group of local women and children, ages 9 to 90.
Although Stallings will not appear in the work herself, she will be conducting the live interventions, the release stated.
Admission to the exhibition is included in the High’s regular tickets, which are $14.50 for adults and free for museum members and children 5 and under. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.high.org.
