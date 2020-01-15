A very sad and horrific period in world history, slave trafficking from the 16th through the 19th centuries, will be vividly displayed in a new exhibition at the High Museum of Art beginning next month.
The Midtown venue will host, “Paa Joe: Gates of No Return,” an exhibition organized by the American Folk Art Museum in New York, Feb. 29 through May 31.
It features a series of seven large-scale, painted wood architectural sculptures representing Gold Coast fortresses. These structures served as way stations for millions of Africans sold into slavery and sent to the Americas and the Caribbean at that time, a news release stated.
The sculptures were created by Ghanaian artist and master craftsman Joseph Tetteh Ashong, better known as Paa Joe.
Called “proverb boxes,” these architectural models allude to the lives of the dead in their forms and motifs. Although not actual coffins, the sculptures in the exhibition refer to the fortress sites, “as embodying vessels of death,” the release stated.
Katherine Jentleson, the museum’s curator of folk and self-taught art, said in the release that Paa Joe, through his sculptures, “will allow our audiences to encounter places whose histories may not be as well-known as they should be.”
“Standing before his replica sculptures is an experience that will be an emotional one for our audiences, especially as we strive to connect these places with the historic sites related to the transatlantic slave trade that surrounds us in the southeastern United States,” she said.
Once these enslaved individuals were forced through these “Gates of No Return,” they started an irreversible and perilous journey, during which time many perished and those who survived would then suffered the spiritual death of permanent displacement and dehumanization.
The release stated the seven sculptures selected for the exhibition are among a group of 13 that were commissioned from Paa Joe in 2004 and 2005 by the late artist, collector and art dealer Claude Simard.
According to a statement from the High, “Gates of No Return” features archival documents and recordings that provide context for the artist’s creative process and give points of entry into the history of the exhibition, including photographs and short films.
As the South’s first museum for this exhibition, the High will also present programs and information that connect Paa Joe’s sculptures with the region’s history of slavery.
In the statement, Julia Forbes, the High’s head of museum interpretation, said the team at the High felt the subject matter of Paa Joe’s exhibition would present an opportunity to help Atlantans connect more personally with the sculptures.
“We conducted deep research using Emory University’s interactive web database as well as the Kenan Research Center at the Atlanta History Center,” she said.
Tickets to the exhibition are included with the High’s general admission, which is $14.50 for nonmembers and free for members. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.high.org.
Log In
