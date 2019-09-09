Organizers of the High Museum of Art’s largest benefit, the biennial Collectors Evening, have set quite a fundraising goal for itself this year: $300,000.
However, Allison Chance, the museum's director of development, views its goal of raising that much in order to obtain new artwork for the facility as being a way the High can continue to connect with its Atlanta community. According to Chance, the last Collectors Evening in 2017 raised more than $200,000.
The event is scheduled for Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the museum’s Taylor Lobby.
Chance said the proceeds collected will go toward the purchase of these new works of art to become part of the museum's permanent collection.
The Taylor Museum will be transformed into a five-star dining experience for the event, in which those attending can vote for their favorite pieces of art from among four proposed acquisitions to join the High’s collection of more than 17,000 objects, the event’s news release stated.
The pieces are: Shirin Neshat’s “Possessed” (16mm and 35mm film transferred to digital video, 13:01, with sound, 2001), Thomas Sully’s “Girl with a Fan (Blanche Sully)” (oil painting on panel, 1837), Louis Valtat’s “Les Couturières” (The Dressmakers) (oil painting on canvas, 1918) and an unidentified artist’s “Barbershop Stand and Shelf” (polychromed wood and metal, ca. 1940-50).
Proceeds from the evening will support the purchase of the works that receive the most votes from those attending, Chance said.
“Collectors Evening presents a unique opportunity for our members to actively guide the acquisition process," High Director Rand Suffolk said in the release. "Every vote counts and, because of that, our curators go above and beyond to build the most compelling rationale possible to win those votes.”
Chance said this event "gives the community we serve the opportunity to help us build our permanent collection because, at the end of the day, our collection is actually Atlanta's collection."
"This is important in terms of our community building, relationship building and connecting people as to what they can do for the High Museum of Art which cannot be accomplished anywhere else,” she said.
Suffolk said this event is “a very special evening which celebrates art, good-natured competition and our donors who make it all possible.”
The evening begins with the opportunity for guests to view the proposed works and enjoy one-on-one conversations with the curators.
A seated dinner, curatorial presentations and voting for the crowd’s favorite artworks will follow cocktail hour. Since the inception of Collectors Evening in 2010, attendees have selected a total of 28 acquisitions for the museum’s collection, including works by Donald Locke, Nandipha Mntambo and Vik Muniz, the release stated.
Tickets are $1,000. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.high.org/collectorsevening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.