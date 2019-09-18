Although the history of Sandy Springs may be told in books predominantly from a male perspective, it has a distinct female component that is not mentioned much regarding its past.
This is a situation Heritage Sandy Springs hopes to rectify with the unveiling of "Grit, Gumption, and Grace: The Women of Sandy Springs," a new exhibit at its museum.
The exhibit, which is opening during the Sandy Springs Festival Sept. 28 and 29, is presented in collaboration with the Roswell Historical Society and the Marietta Museum of History. It’s the first exhibit of its kind at Heritage’s museum.
Heritage’s mission is dedicated to preserving the history of Sandy Springs, and the exhibit highlights the role of women in the city’s development. Following the festival, it will be open Oct. 1 through Oct. 1, 2020 during the museum’s normal operating days and hours.
According to Keith Moore, Heritage’s director of curatorial and educational affairs and the exhibit’s curator, it focuses on the roles and accomplishments of women in the community and salutes the many contributions they made to the city, including their roles as settlers, educators, activists, doctors, philanthropists and more.
“The exhibit shines a spotlight on the achievement and voices of women throughout the history of Sandy Springs,” Moore said in a news release. “This exhibit features tools, textiles, photographs, manuscripts, and more to highlight the role that women have played in the formation of Sandy Springs as both a community and city."
He said he felt it was important to have an exhibit like this for people to see.
"It highlights the great impact women have had in the development of this city," Moore said. “"If you look at history, much of the time it is told from the narrative of men and, even though women have always been prominent, their importance has not always been included in history.
“As part of our ongoing initiative to record Sandy Springs history through storytelling, visitors to the exhibit will be able to listen directly to the memories of specific women for the first time on oral history stations. We're excited to bring these oral histories to life in as many ways as possible.”
Admission to view the exhibit is free, and the museum is located at 6075 Sandy Springs Circle. For more information on the exhibit, visit www.heritagesandysprings.org.
