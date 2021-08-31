Sandy Springs voters will see several familiar faces on the ballot for the 2021 mayor and city council race.
All six district council seats are up for re-election, as well as the mayor's seat. Mayor Rusty Paul and council members John Paulson, Jody Reichel, Tibby DeJulio and Andy Bauman are all seeking re-election.
The following candidates have qualified for the 2021 municipal general election.
Mayor
Dontaye Carter
Rusty Paul
District 1
John Paulson
Megan Harris
District 2
Melody Kelley
Linda Trickey
District 3
Eric Newberg
Melissa Mular
Leslie Mullis
District 4
Vernon Graham
Michelle Sullivan
Jody Reichel
Tochie Blad
District 5
Tibby DeJulio
Colin Hubbard
District 6
Andy Bauman
Jeff Howe
The 2021 Sandy Springs Municipal General Election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2, at all the regular precincts and polling places within the city of Sandy Springs. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. If necessary, a run-off election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 30.
