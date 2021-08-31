Sandy Springs voters will see several familiar faces on the ballot for the 2021 mayor and city council race. 

All six district council seats are up for re-election, as well as the mayor's seat. Mayor Rusty Paul and council members John Paulson, Jody Reichel, Tibby DeJulio and Andy Bauman are all seeking re-election. 

The following candidates have qualified for the 2021 municipal general election. 

Mayor

Dontaye Carter 

Rusty Paul 

District 1

John Paulson 

Megan Harris 

District 2

Melody Kelley 

Linda Trickey 

District 3

Eric Newberg 

Melissa Mular 

Leslie Mullis 

District 4

Vernon Graham 

Michelle Sullivan 

Jody Reichel 

Tochie Blad

District 5

Tibby DeJulio 

Colin Hubbard 

District 6

Andy Bauman

Jeff Howe

The 2021 Sandy Springs Municipal General Election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2, at all the regular precincts and polling places within the city of Sandy Springs. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. If necessary, a run-off election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 30.

