More than 50 candidates have qualified for the city of Atlanta 2021 Municipal General Election this November. 

Atlanta voters will who takes the stage as the new Mayor of Atlanta, several council posts and district seats, as well as Board of Education district seats. Below is the full list of candidates and the position for which they are running. 

Mayor

  • Antonio Brown
  • Andre Dickens
  • Kirsten Dunn
  • Nolan English
  • Sharon Gay
  • Mark Hammad
  • Kenny Hill
  • Rebecca L. King
  • Felicia Moore
  • Kasim Reed
  • Walter Reeves
  • Roosevelt Searles III
  • Richard N. Wright
  • Glenn S. Wrightson

Council President

  • Natalyn Mosby Archibong
  • Courtney English
  • Sam Manuel
  • Mike Russell
  • Doug Shipman

Council Post 1 At-Large Seat

  • Michael Julian Bond
  • Alfred “Shivy” Brooks
  • Brandon Cory Goldberg
  • Todd A. Gray
  • Jereme Sharpe

Council Post 2 At-Large Seat

  • Sonya Russell-Ofchus
  • Matt Westmoreland

Council Post 3 At-Large Seat

  • Jacki Labat
  • Ralph Long
  • Jodi Merriday
  • Keisha Sean Waites
  • Sherry B. Williams

Council District 1 Seat

  • Clarence Blalock
  • Nathan Clubb
  • Russell Hopson
  • Kelly-Jeanne Lee
  • Victor D. Tate
  • Jason Winston

Council District 2 Seat

  • Amir Farokhi

Council District 3 Seat

  • Byron Amos
  • Erika Estrada
  • Brandon Graham
  • Keona Jones
  • Elijah Porter
  • Ken Wainwright

Council District 4 Seat

  • Rogelio Arcila
  • Larry B. Carter, II
  • Jason Dozier
  • Kim Scott
  • DeBorah “Sister” Williams
  • Cleta Winslow

Council District 5 Seat

  • Samuel Bacote
  • Liliana Bakhtiari
  • Katrina “Katie” Kissel
  • Amanda “Mandy” Mahoney
  • Doug Williams

Council District 6 Seat

  • Justin A. Critz
  • Courtney Jenee DeDi
  • Alex Wan
  • Kathryn Voelpel

Council District 7 Seat

  • Howard Shook

Council District 8 Seat

  • Mary Norwood

Council District 9 Seat

  • Dustin Hillis
  • Devin “Barrington” Ward

Council District 10 Seat

  • Andrea L. Boone
  • Jason Hudgins

Council District 11 Seat

  • Marci Collier Overstreet
  • Ron Shakir

Council District 12 Seat

  • Antonio Lewis
  • Jenne Shepherd
  • Joyce Sheperd

Board of Education Member District 1

  • Katie Howard
  • Wykeisha Howe

Board of Education Member District 2

  • Bethsheba “Queen Sheba” Rem
  • Aretta Baldon
  • Keisha Carey

Board of Education Member District 3

  • Michelle Olympiadis

Board of Education Member District 4

  • Mikayla Arciaga
  • Jennifer McDonald

Board of Education Member District 5

  • Erika Y. Mitchell
  • Raynard Johnson

Board of Education Member District 6

  • Eshe Collins
  • Patreece Hutcherson

Board of Education Member District 7 At-Large

  • Patricia “Granny P” Crayton
  • Tamara Jones
  • Royce Carter Mann
  • Kanesha “KaCey” Venning
  • Stephen Spring

Board of Education Member District 8 At-Large

  • Keedar Whittle
  • Cynthia Briscoe-Brown

Board of Education Member District 9 At-Large

  • Jason B. Allen
  • Jason F. Esteves
  • D’Jaris “DJ” James

The 2021 city of Atlanta Municipal General Election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2, at all the regular precincts and polling places within the city of Atlanta. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. If necessary, a run-off election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 30.

