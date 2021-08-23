More than 50 candidates have qualified for the city of Atlanta 2021 Municipal General Election this November.
Atlanta voters will who takes the stage as the new Mayor of Atlanta, several council posts and district seats, as well as Board of Education district seats. Below is the full list of candidates and the position for which they are running.
Mayor
- Antonio Brown
- Andre Dickens
- Kirsten Dunn
- Nolan English
- Sharon Gay
- Mark Hammad
- Kenny Hill
- Rebecca L. King
- Felicia Moore
- Kasim Reed
- Walter Reeves
- Roosevelt Searles III
- Richard N. Wright
- Glenn S. Wrightson
Council President
- Natalyn Mosby Archibong
- Courtney English
- Sam Manuel
- Mike Russell
- Doug Shipman
Council Post 1 At-Large Seat
- Michael Julian Bond
- Alfred “Shivy” Brooks
- Brandon Cory Goldberg
- Todd A. Gray
- Jereme Sharpe
Council Post 2 At-Large Seat
- Sonya Russell-Ofchus
- Matt Westmoreland
Council Post 3 At-Large Seat
- Jacki Labat
- Ralph Long
- Jodi Merriday
- Keisha Sean Waites
- Sherry B. Williams
Council District 1 Seat
- Clarence Blalock
- Nathan Clubb
- Russell Hopson
- Kelly-Jeanne Lee
- Victor D. Tate
- Jason Winston
Council District 2 Seat
- Amir Farokhi
Council District 3 Seat
- Byron Amos
- Erika Estrada
- Brandon Graham
- Keona Jones
- Elijah Porter
- Ken Wainwright
Council District 4 Seat
- Rogelio Arcila
- Larry B. Carter, II
- Jason Dozier
- Kim Scott
- DeBorah “Sister” Williams
- Cleta Winslow
Council District 5 Seat
- Samuel Bacote
- Liliana Bakhtiari
- Katrina “Katie” Kissel
- Amanda “Mandy” Mahoney
- Doug Williams
Council District 6 Seat
- Justin A. Critz
- Courtney Jenee DeDi
- Alex Wan
- Kathryn Voelpel
Council District 7 Seat
- Howard Shook
Council District 8 Seat
- Mary Norwood
Council District 9 Seat
- Dustin Hillis
- Devin “Barrington” Ward
Council District 10 Seat
- Andrea L. Boone
- Jason Hudgins
Council District 11 Seat
- Marci Collier Overstreet
- Ron Shakir
Council District 12 Seat
- Antonio Lewis
- Jenne Shepherd
- Joyce Sheperd
Board of Education Member District 1
- Katie Howard
- Wykeisha Howe
Board of Education Member District 2
- Bethsheba “Queen Sheba” Rem
- Aretta Baldon
- Keisha Carey
Board of Education Member District 3
- Michelle Olympiadis
Board of Education Member District 4
- Mikayla Arciaga
- Jennifer McDonald
Board of Education Member District 5
- Erika Y. Mitchell
- Raynard Johnson
Board of Education Member District 6
- Eshe Collins
- Patreece Hutcherson
Board of Education Member District 7 At-Large
- Patricia “Granny P” Crayton
- Tamara Jones
- Royce Carter Mann
- Kanesha “KaCey” Venning
- Stephen Spring
Board of Education Member District 8 At-Large
- Keedar Whittle
- Cynthia Briscoe-Brown
Board of Education Member District 9 At-Large
- Jason B. Allen
- Jason F. Esteves
- D’Jaris “DJ” James
The 2021 city of Atlanta Municipal General Election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2, at all the regular precincts and polling places within the city of Atlanta. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. If necessary, a run-off election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 30.
