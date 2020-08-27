The Georgia Department of Transportation is shutting down some Georgia 400 lanes beginning at 9 p.m. Aug. 28.
Work will begin on Georgia 400 from its interchange at I-85 to just south of Johnson Ferry Road and including the Glenridge Connector.
Weather permitting, one alternating left or right lane will be closed on Georgia 400 northbound beginning 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 until 5 a.m. Monday, as crews prepare the roadway for milling and paving. Changeable message boards will be in place to route traffic.
As always,GDOT reminds motorists traveling in the area to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.
Roadway work zones are hazardous for workers and for the public. In fact, most victims in work zone crashes are drivers or passengers. Obey the rules in work zones – Pay Attention – Slow Down – Watch for Workers. And always, expect the unexpected. It can make the difference between life and death. Remember – work zone safety is everybody’s responsibility.
The SR 400 resurfacing project is valued at $5 million and completion is expected by February 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.