"Hamilton" star and award winning artist Leslie Odom Jr. will be performing at the Atlanta Symphony Hall this December.
Odom will return to the room where it happens Dec. 15, for “The Christmas Tour." Tickets for his live holiday performance will go on sale July 23 at noon.
Odom is a multifaceted, award-winning vocalist, songwriter, author and actor. With a career that spans all performance genres, he has received recognition with Tony and Grammy Awards as well as Emmy and, most recently, two Academy Award nominations for his excellence and achievements in Broadway, television, film and music.
Odom currently stars and performs the songs of legendary singer Sam Cooke in the critically acclaimed Amazon film adaptation of the Olivier Award-nominated play, "One Night in Miami," directed by Regina King. His portrayal of the soul icon has been met with widespread praise and critical acclaim, earning him nominations for an Academy Award, BAFTA Award, Critics' Choice Award, Golden Globe Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards, among others. King also enlisted Odom to write, compose, and perform the film’s original song, “Speak Now,” for which he was nominated for an Oscar and has since earned him a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Song as well as several other award nominations.
Odom has released four highly lauded studio albums, including two holiday records and his chart-topping, self-titled debut. He has performed at the White House, Super Bowl and on hallowed stages such as Lincoln Center, Rockefeller Center, and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
In 2018, he published his first book, "Failing Up: How to Take Risks, Aim Higher and Never Stop Learning." Odom can also be heard voicing the character of ‘Owen Tillerman’ in the Apple TV+ animated musical-comedy series "Central Park," for which he received a 2020 Emmy nomination, as well as captivating audiences as ‘Aaron Burr’ in the filmed musical performance of the original Broadway production of Hamilton released in 2020 on Disney+.
His other upcoming projects include The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel to David Chase’s Award-winning HBO series "The Sopranos" set to be released this fall and "Needle in A Timestack" written and directed by John Ridley. Additional film and television credits include the limited series "Love in the Time of Corona", "Harriet", "Murder on the Orient Express", "Only", "Red Tails" and "Smash."
To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3wWJdl0. For the full schedule of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra's 2021-2022 season, visit https://www.aso.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.