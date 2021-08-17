A digital lottery for "Hamilton" tickets will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance Aug. 22 at the Fox Theatre as a special to the Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta 40th anniversary season.
A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The lottery will close at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19 for tickets to performances Aug. 22 to 29. Subsequent digital lotteries will open at 12:01 a.m. every Friday and will close for entry at 1 p.m. the next Thursday prior to the following week’s performances.
To enter, use the official app for "Hamilton," now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. You can also visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.
No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or participate and only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded. Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.
Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.
Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).
Lottery entrants can share about the show on their Twitter, Facebook, and/or Instagram accounts to gain an additional lottery entries per platform. Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.
Lottery tickets will be voided if resold.
Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales are final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.
Tickets for "Hamilton" are currently on sale. Patrons are advised to check the official "Hamilton" channels and foxtheatre.org/Hamilton for late release seats which may become available at short notice.
