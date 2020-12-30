The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that left a murder suspect dead in Fulton County.
According to the GBI, members of the U.S. Marshals Service Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office attempted to serve an arrest warrant around 6:40 a.m. Dec. 29. The warrant was for a male suspect wanted out of Douglas County, Nebraska charged with first degree felony murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
Officers knocked on the front door and announced their presence prior to entering the home. According to officials, as an occupant of the residence opened the door, the male suspect discharged a firearm towards officers. A U.S. Marshall and Fulton County police officer returned fire.
The man was pronounced dead on scene and no officers were injured during the incident.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation as request by the U.S. Marshals Service. Once completed, it will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.
