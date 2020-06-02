Six Atlanta police officers are facing numerous charges after using excessive force to remove two college students from their car during protests Saturday.
Body cam footage shows college students Messiah Young and Taniyah Pilgrim tased and forcefully removed from their car. Officers shout at the students to get out of the car and Pilgrim can be heard saying, "Okay, okay!"
Pilgrim gets a foot outside of the car when she and Young are tazed.
Video from one of the APD body cameras that led to the firing of two Atlanta police officers. Police tried repeatedly to stop a car during Saturday’s protests, before ultimately using a taser to remove two college students from the vehicle. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/PFNWFiDGFp— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) June 1, 2020
Young was pulled from the car and thrown onto the pavement, where zip-tied and tased again. According to Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard, Young's injuries from the incident resulted in 24 stitches. Young was transported to Grady Memorial and later suffered an epileptic seizure.
Two of the officers involved in the incident, Ivory Streeter and Mark Gardner, were fired. According to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, the remaining three officers were placed on desk duty.
“Our officers are working very long hours are under a very high amount of stress, but the use of force is never acceptable," Bottoms said.
Howard announced the charges for the five officers during a press conference June 2.
- Ivory Streeter: Aggravated assault on Pilgrim (used taser); pointing or aiming gun on Young
- Mark Gardner: Aggravated assault on Pilgrim (used taser)
- Lonnie Hood: Aggravated assault on Young (used taser); aggravated assault and simple battery on Pilgrim (used taser)
- Willie Sauls: Aggravated assault on Pilgrim (pointed taser); criminal damage to property (car)
- Armond Jones: Aggravated battery of Young (forcefully thrown unto paved street); pointing or aiming a gun at Young
- Roland Claud: Criminal damage to property (car)
"I'm so happy that they're being held accountable for their actions," Pilgrim said.
"I think moving forward we just need to make sure that all officers are held accountable and that there really is change moving forward within the culture of policing," Young said.
According to Howard, this is the third time the DA has charged an officer prior to indictment.
"I grieve with Mayor Bottoms and I grieve with our police chief, Erika Shields," Howard said. "The conduct involved in this incident is not indicative of the way that we treat people in the city of Atlanta and it certainly isn't indicative of the way we treat our children."
