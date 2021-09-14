Due to the increased and sustained levels of high community spread across the cities in Fulton County, FCS has now created a Mitigation Matrix, which aligns mitigation strategies to the potential of these increased numbers.
The school system announced Mitigation Matrix will take effect immediately. In the Mitigation Matrix, as the level of infection in the wider community increases, the intensity of the district’s response increases as well. When the rate of infection declines, the intensity of FCS' mitigation practices will relax.
Since the start of the pandemic, FCS has focused on developing mitigation strategies to help reduce the spread of the virus in its schools.
"As Fulton County Schools continues to monitor the spike in COVID-19 cases across our community, the district maintains its commitment to safety, while providing high quality, uninterrupted face-to-face instruction and seeking to provide choices for our families," the school system said.
At its lowest level, the district is currently requiring masks and limiting visitors in all schools. The level of mitigation increases in proportion to the number of cases in the community, with the final level transitioning to remote learning. Progression of cases per 100,000 indicates the restrictions employed at schools within certain municipal boundaries.
FCS is encouraging our staff and parents to continue to employ practices to contain the level of infection in their communities, like physical distancing and frequent hand washing, which help keep our students and schools safe and focused on learning. They are to report any positive cases through the FCS employee and parents reporting portals.
