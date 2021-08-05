Fulton County, Atlanta and federal law enforcement officials say they are working together to solve the Piedmont Park murder and to bring justice to Katie Janness.
Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and the Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt Erskine spoke at a press conference Aug. 5 on the work the agencies are doing to solve the Piedmont Park murder.
Janness, 40, and her dog Bowie were brutally stabbed to death inside Piedmont Park near the 10th Street gate July 27. Janness’ partner, Emma Clark, found Janness and Bowie.
Police say 40-year-old Katie Janness was stabbed to death while walking her dog at Piedmont …
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Atlanta Police Department, FBI, GBI and the Fulton DA are all working to solve the case. Both the Sheriff’s Department and APD have added heightened security to Piedmont Park, including extra cars from the Sheriff’s Department.
“We’re working in partnership to put a stop to this mess that Fulton County is where you go to commit a crime,” Labat said during the press conference. “We simply want to say focused on those that are doing us no harm, and you have been warned — stay out of Fulton County.”
Officials assured the public that the case is being taken seriously, stating there has not been a murder the park for a long time. All agencies say they have received an abundance of calls from the public with questions pertaining to the case and fearing for their safety.
“We do want to send a strong message to the public that the federal government, the local government — city and the county — are all working together to support efforts to make sure this crime is solved,” Willis said.
Officials ask that anyone visiting Piedmont Park and the surrounding area take personal safety precautions.
“I love Piedmont Park too, but this time we are asking that you go with three or four friends when you’re there, that you’re not alone at night and that we just make sure that we all take safety precautions,” Willis said.
Willis also debunked rumors about an alleged serial killer. There is no evidence to suggest either rumor is true, Willis said at the press conference. Willis also said it is too early to tell whether this was a hate crime.
As of now, the only known charges include malice murder and aggravated assault based on the action, but it is too early for officials to say more.
“We want our citizens to feels safe and we want to bring this person to justice,” Willis said.
