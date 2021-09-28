The Fulton County Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities is hosting the “Recovered, Connected and Thriving Thru Community – Recovery Fair” Sept. 30 to commemorate National Recovery Month.
Running from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., the virtual event will feature community-based organizations that offer resources for recovery for those who suffer from substance abuse or other behavioral health disorders.
The Recovery Fair will include input from experts who can provide guidance to families of substance abusers or individuals seeking help for themselves. It will also enable Fulton County residents to access services that include treatment and recovery for mental illness and substance abuse for both children and adults.
“Reaching out and asking for help is the single most important thing that a person can do, who is living with mental illness or addiction,” director of Fulton County DBHDD LaTrina R. Foster said. “I charge each individual with becoming familiar with mental health & addiction resources in your community, because you may be the path that helps someone to change the trajectory of their life expectancy.”
According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 19.7 million American adults aged 12 and older battled a substance use disorder in 2017. Almost 74% of adults suffering from a substance use disorder in 2017 struggled with an alcohol use disorder.
In addition, the US Centers for Disease Control & Prevention reports that 19.2% of U.S. adults received any mental health treatment in the past 12 months. That includes 15.8% who had taken prescription medication for their mental health and 9.5% who had received counseling or therapy from a mental health professional.
All participating organizations in the virtual event will offer their services regardless of the individual’s insurance status or ability to pay.
“At the end of the day, we are committed to ensuring that people have immediate access to barrier free services,” Foster said. “Taking that first step towards recovery is hard; therefore, when a person makes that decision, we need them to know that we are here, available, and ready to serve. There is no shame in admitting that you need help. Let’s begin the journey to recovery together!”
Those interested can join the Zoom call at bit.ly/3CTrCO5. This will also be broadcast on the Fulton County Government YouTube Channel.
For more information about the “Recovered, Connected and Thriving Thru Community – Recovery Fair," please call the Fulton County Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities at (404) 613-7013, or email Brian Williams, Program Evaluation Specialist at: brian1.williams@fultoncountyga.gov.
