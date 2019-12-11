As it gets older, the Fox Theatre in Midtown just gets better, and the entertainment industry continues to recognize the Atlanta landmark for its success.
According to a news release, as the Fox celebrates its 90th anniversary on Christmas Day, the world-renowned landmark has, for the second consecutive decade, received top accolades from the entertainment organization VenuesNow as the highest grossing theater of its size.
VenuesNow is an organization comprised of leaders of live entertainment facilities which examine some of the most comprehensive topics of that industry.
In addition, this recognition of the Fox follows Billboard naming the theater the No. 1 non-residency venue worldwide for the decade in 2009 for theaters with 5,000 seats or less.
The release stated the Fox had sold more than 5.28 million tickets to 1,845 performances over the past 10 years, which includes countless sold-out performances, such as the Broadway in Atlanta series debuts of "Hamilton" and "The Book of Mormon," as well as Diana Ross and Widespread Panic concerts.
“As we gear up to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Atlanta’s most iconic entertainment venue, it is truly a humbling honor for us to be recognized by our peers. The impact this historic venue has made on our community, the state of Georgia and the region, is truly unprecedented,” Fox President and CEO Allan Vella said in the release. “Without our loyal patrons, dedicated community advocates, presenter partners and devoted team members, the Fox Theatre would not be where it is today. We would like to dedicate this major achievement to everyone who has supported the Fox Theatre.”
Having received this recognition, the Fox will celebrate its milestone anniversary by presenting the 14th annual Holiday Extravaganza, which will take place Dec. 17 and features its Moller organ, also known as Mighty Mo.
