Although the NBC amateur singing competition show “The Voice” has yet to discover a mega singing sensation the likes of “American Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson, it has enhanced the careers of numerous “undiscovered" vocalists. Five of those alums, including Marietta resident Alex Guthrie, will headline a concert Jan. 26 at the Buckhead Theatre.
Guthrie, 26, has been singing and playing guitar since he was 13. He will be joined by a new band he has formed, as well as the four other "The Voice" contestants who were on that show with him with him last year: Max Boyle, Cali Wilson, Jake Hoot and Will Breman.
Guthrie said the concert, which will begin at 8 p.m. with doors opening an hour before, has been “in the works for more than a year,” well before his television appearance.
“Once I got on the show and met the other contestants who were competing, all of whom are now my friends, I thought about having them join me in this Buckhead Theatre concert, and this show developed from there,” he said.
Guthrie described the concert as “something of a variety show” as he and the other performers would be doing both their original as well as cover songs.
“So there will be a little bit of everything in our show,” he said.
The concert, which will be about two hours long, will give those attending an opportunity to see Guthrie perform “fresh off his appearance on television,” said his band's bassist, Jonathan Norwood.
“Alex has formed an all new band, and this will be the first big show featuring Alex with this new band, so those attending can look forward to seeing Alex as he performs,” he said.
In addition to performances by each vocalist in the concert, Guthrie and the other singers will conduct a meet-and-greet session with the audience following the show.
He said he has always enjoyed performing before a crowd, regardless of its size, even as a teenager.
“When I first started performing, the excitement of my singing before an audience always guided me and it still does today,” Guthrie said. “The excitement I felt performing before people created an outlet for me, which is why I and the other performers are looking forward to this meet-and-greet session.”
Calls to the Buckhead Theatre seeking comment on the concert were not returned at the Neighbor’s deadline.
Tickets start at $23.50. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit thebuckheadtheatreatl.com or call 404-843-2825.
