Fernbank is kicking off the summer with some of the museum's most popular giant screen movies during the Summer Shorts Film Fest.
From May 31 through June 6, eight “fan-favorite” and two newer films will be offered throughout the fest, with a different line-up every day of 25-minute short films at a special $5 price. The fest also celebrates the return of daily show times in the Giant Screen Theater from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
Whether following a majestic migration of monarch butterflies, spending a night in a museum, flying on the wings of prehistoric reptiles, or diving into the world of the sea lion, guests will experience almost every corner of the natural world through the offered films.
Featured films include:
"Australia’s Great Wild North": Travel through some of the wildest territory on Earth, exploring rich wetlands and remote rainforests.
"Earth Flight": Follow birds across the globe on their seasonal migrations and learn about the science of flight
"Flight of the Butterflies": Immerse yourself in a triumphant journey of perseverance spanning thousands of miles and several generations, tracking monarch butterflies.
"Flying Monsters": Travel back in time to a world where pterosaurs ruled the skies.
"Incredible Predators": Experience the thrill of the chase, the great escapes and the remarkable strategies of nature’s predators.
"Museum Alive!": Spend the night in London’s Museum of Natural History with celebrated naturalist Sir David Attenborough.
"Oceans: Our Blue Planet": Discover the world of life beneath the waves and come face-to-face with a variety of sea life.
"Penguins": Watch this breathtaking, endearing and ultimately triumphant quest of a brave king penguin through Antarctica.
"Sea Lions: Life by a Whisker": Enjoy a classic coming of age tale filled with hope, humor and wonder.
"Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation": Go where few would dare and discover the exciting science behind the Earth’s origins.
Tickets for Summer Shorts Film Fest are priced at a special rate of $5 throughout the duration of the festival for both members and non-members. Giant screen tickets will return to the regular rate of $6.95 following the conclusion of Summer Shorts Film Fest. Film tickets must be added to general admission, as movie-only tickets are not available.
The Giant Screen Theater will also return to daily showings through Labor Day with the start of the Summer Shorts Film Fest. Films will be presented in 2D, run approximately 25 minutes and the theater will be at a reduced capacity to continue ensuring safety along COVID-19 guidelines (this applies to the film fest as well as the regular Giant Screen Theater schedule).
To learn more about Fernbank’s Summer Shorts Film Fest and to purchase museum and film tickets, please visit FernbankMuseum.org/FilmFest.
