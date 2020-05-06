To tell the truth, I have not read historian Franklin Garrett’s “Atlanta and Environs.”
The three volumes are all together 2,668 pages. First published in 1954, they are a thorough accounting of the origins of the city of Atlanta as well as the names and events that shaped the region over a hundred years. They are similar to old school dictionaries that required a stand.
I use them as reference books. For example, when I think about a subject for these columns, I start by looking it up in the index and flipping to the requisite pages.
I found the set I own at the Grey Parrot Gallery on Peachtree Road about 18 years ago. Then in 2016, I inherited the set that belonged to my grandfather, Francis “Buster” Bird, who we called Paw Paw.
They are virtually the same, the two sets – blue with gold lettering, yellowing pages, gently used; but for one notable difference. In the upper right-hand corner of the first page of each book is softly inscribed in pencil “F.M. Bird” in near-flawless cursive.
Recently I was searching those pages for the history of the Morgan Falls Dam when I came across two delicate carbon copy sheets that likely hadn’t been disturbed since the day they were placed there.
The first, dated June 5, 1963, was a letter from J.C. Mixon, the president of the Atlanta and West Point Railroad Co., the Western Railway of Alabama and Georgia Railroad. He is taking to task someone who had written an article about how Atlanta got its name. In the lower left hand corner it reads “Cy — Mr. Francis M. Bird.”
Stapled to it was an infinitely more interesting letter for background. It is dated May 7, 1871 and is difficult to read. It is a copy of a letter from Richard Peters.
He writes it was his duty as superintendent of the portion of the railroad connecting Augusta to Covington to arrange the freight lists and, more importantly, to announce the opening of a line connecting Covington to the new city of Marthasville.
He was “unsatisfied” with the name of the new city and wrote Georgia Railroad Chief Engineer J. Edgar Thomas of Madison, seeking his input in 1845. Thomas wrote back, “Atlanta, the terminus of the Western and Atlantic Railroad – Atlantic masculine, Atlanta feminine – a coined word, and if you think it will suit, adopt it.”
With that suggestion the railroad companies started listing the destination of Marthasville as “Atlanta” with no legal authority or consequences. The railroads could technically call their destinations whatever they wanted.
Thus the dye was cast.
The U.S. Postal Service followed suit to prevent confusion, and later that year, Dec. 26, 1845, Georgia Gov. George W. Crawford made the change official, much to the chagrin of former Gov. Wilson Lumpkin. He had named the city in honor of his daughter, Martha.
I have no clue why Mixon sent a copy of the letters to my grandfather.
Paw Paw was a fairly well-known attorney in Atlanta. He was one of the founding partners of Jones, Bird and Howell, the predecessor of Alston Bird. I assume it was not in his capacity as an attorney, as he was an extraordinarily thorough and conscientious professional and would not have kept a client communication in such a fashion. My uncle Frank Bird, who gave me the books, said he is not familiar with the names or the dates, so it will remain a mystery for now.
The same story of the naming of Atlanta is relayed in Franklin’s books, right down to the text of the second letter from Richard Peters.
Having this personal connection to the history makes it apparent how important Garrett’s efforts were.
The letter was a fascinating keepsake for Paw Paw, but its text is readily available for anyone and everyone thanks to the great historian.
