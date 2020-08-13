This year's Atlanta Film Festival + Creative Conference will shift to drive-in and digital screenings and virtual educational events.
Presented by WarnerMedia, the 44th edition of ATLFF + 10th annual Creative Conference will take place Sept. 17 to Sept. 27. The annual film festival and educational conference traditionally take place each spring with in-person events and screenings but was postponed and adjusted due to precautions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The modified format of this year’s festival will allow audiences in Atlanta and beyond to safely enjoy screenings from a diverse slate of approximately 150 filmmakers over 11 days. With unparalleled access to screenings digitally and approximately 20 events planned for the virtual Creative Conference, ATLFF will continue to provide filmmakers and film lovers with a memorable, meaningful experience.
“The Atlanta Film Festival’s commitment to providing a platform for filmmakers from around the world to showcase their work spans more than four decades," Executive Director of ATLFF Christopher Escobar said. "Providing a spotlight on talented and often under-represented filmmakers, as well as enriching educational experiences, during the annual event remains a pillar of our organization’s mission."
“However, as 2020 has shown us, nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our filmmakers, attendees, staff and volunteers," Escobar said. "When presented with the opportunity to pivot to a virtual format with select drive-in screenings, it became obvious that this adjustment was the only way to achieve our goals this year.”
Drive-in screenings will primarily take place at The Plaza Theatre at 1049 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE and Dad’s Garage at 569 Ezzard Street SE, with additional venues to be announced. Health protocols and social distancing will be followed to ensure safe and comfortable events for all attendees.
Additionally, ATLFF will present a slate of films and selected works through a digital platform for the first time. Providing accessibility to audiences across the country, ATLFF has partnered with Eventive to host virtual film screenings.
Earlier this year, ATLFF announced the lineup of creative works, feature-length and short films selected from a record-breaking 8,500+ submissions for the 2020 event. The announced 148 selected works included a mix of narrative and documentary feature-length films, short films and creative media. A number of these works were planned world premieres. Though ATLFF intends to present the lineup as announced, films are subject to change and the final schedule is forthcoming.
The 10th annual Creative Conference, a five-day series of educational events, remains a key part of ATLFF’s programming and will take place virtually. The festival will again host some of the top professionals in the entertainment industry to share their latest ideas, innovations and observations.
"In the last decade, ATLFF’s attendance has more than tripled to approximately 30,000 attendees over the 11-day festival," ATLFF Programming Director Alyssa Armand said."This growth is undeniably due the talent we are honored to showcase through film, the outstanding filmmaking community that comes together to present resourceful educational workshops and, of course, the unwavering support of passionate Atlantans."
“While we will miss seeing many attendees in-person this year, we are immensely proud and excited to present the same quality of film and events to a virtual audience in our beloved city and across the country,” she said.
In addition to the full lineup of Creative Conference events and a final schedule of film programming, announcements about special guests and Marquee screenings will be shared on the festival’s website as they are confirmed.
Individual ticket sales will be available for drive-in screenings will be $15 to $50 per car, pending number of guests. Virtual screenings and Creative Conference events are $9.99 per screening/event. Unlimited virtual screening access or unlimited virtual Creative Conference access will be available for $50 each, or unlimited access to both will be available for $75. Festival badges (varying costs and access) will also be available again this year.
On sale dates are forthcoming.
Additional announcements will be made as programming is added to the 2020 ATLFF lineup. To stay up-to-date, please visit www.AtlantaFilmFestival.com and follow the festival on social media via Facebook (@atlantafilmfestival), Twitter (@atlantafilmfest) and Instagram (@atlantafilmfestival).
