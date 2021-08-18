Elizabeth Nouryeh-Clay has been named editor of The Northside and Sandy Springs Neighbor newspapers.
Readers will be familiar with Nouryeh-Clay’s work, as she has been covering the Northern suburbs of Atlanta throughout her tenure as a reporter at the Neighbor and her byline has frequently appeared in the Northside Neighbor.
“Elizabeth has a stellar track record and is one of our brightest and best journalists. I look forward to seeing how the Northside Neighbor will grow under her leadership,” said Brian Clark, managing editor of Neighbor Newspapers.
Nouryeh-Clay is a graduate of Kennesaw State University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She replaces Everett Catts who served as news editor since 2006.
“I am excited to serve the Buckhead, Vinings and Sandy Springs areas and tell the story of this vibrant community each week," Nouryeh-Clay said. My door is always open to members of the community.”
If you have a news item, community event, or want to introduce yourself, you can contact Elizabeth by email at enouryeh@neighbornewspapers.com and by phone at (678) 757-4986.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.