Dr. Nigel A. Traylor began his role as the Vice President for Academic and Student Life at Woodward Academy in July 2022.
A native of Atlanta, Traylor has extensive independent school experience across three institutions — Lakeview Academy, Bishop McNamara, and Holy Innocents Episcopal School. At Bishop McNamara, he served as Associate Head of School and Principal of the High School. Traylor’s academic pursuits include being a Spivey Scholar at Clayton State College, where he earned his B.A. in Music, followed by an M.M. in Music from UGA.
He holds the Ed.D. in Educational and Organizational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University, and, while in Maryland, he completed the M.S.Ed. in Independent School Leadership from the University of Pennsylvania. Additionally he holds two executive leadership certificates from Cornell University and a certificate in Advanced Educational Leadership from Harvard University.
While the role of VP of Academic and Students Life is typically “less visible” and “behind the scenes,” Traylor said he plans to have much more of a presence at Woodward, allowing students and staff to get to know him. He also plans to strengthen relationships with the community.
“We have the power as educators to inspire, motivate, and encourage students to thrive by nurturing their hearts, minds, and spirits,” Traylor said. “As an educator, our role is truly critical because we inform, form, and transform what a student will become. One of my favorite parts of being an educator is that I can foster hope in every encounter that I have with students. It is always my hope to impart knowledge and change lives, one day at a time.”
In every setting, Woodward says Traylor has made an indelible mark as a passionate and charismatic administrator, known for advancing innovation in the curriculum, inspiring faculty to be their very best, and making the student experience, inside and outside the classroom, his central priority. Traylor is an accomplished scholar, but he is considered an exemplary model of leadership, a visionary, and strategic thinker and is a sought after presenter and speaker in the field of education.
“I want to ensure that every person that experiences Woodward is seen, known, loved, served, heard, and connected,” Traylor said. “Lastly, when my work is said and done, I want to be sure that I left every experience better than I found it.”
