Presented by the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and High Museum of Art, the Woodruff Arts Center Educator Conference: Energize Through Arts Integration will take place in-person, June 1 and 2.
This marks the 10th year of the collaborative professional learning event for educators and related professionals at the Woodruff Arts Center.
The conference, sponsored by The Zeist Foundation, Inc., is designed to serve educators of all grade levels (pre-kindergarten through grade 12) and all content areas. Over the last 9 years more than 2,300 educators and related professionals have attended the conference learning from 436 expert facilitators. Like past years, the 2023 conference programming will blend theory and praxis and explore arts integration as an impactful approach to teaching that elevates teacher practice and is proven to support student academic achievement and social-emotional learning.
Renowned speaker, nationally acclaimed educator, and author of Miseducated: A Memoir, Brandon P. Fleming, will serve as this year’s keynote speaker. Fleming is the Founder and CEO of The Veritas School of Social Sciences, formerly known as the Harvard Debate Council Diversity Project. Over the past five years, he has raised more than a million dollars to enroll over 150 students of color into Harvard’s international summer debate residency on full scholarship. Fleming’s story and achievements have enabled him to use his voice to inspire and impact millions around the world.
"The sessions at the Woodruff Arts Center Educator Conference offer high-quality professional learning for arts integration training and exposure to the art forms themselves," DeKalb Elementary School of the Arts Principal Bianca Hamilton said. "Thank you, Woodruff Arts Center for artistically contributing to our classrooms and providing an opportunity for educators to learn and grow together in the arts. We are honored to have attended and presented at the conference multiple times as a school! We can honestly share that attending is truly an authentic experience in the arts."
Over the course of two days, the Woodruff Arts Center Educator Conference: Energize Through Arts Integration will offer up to 11 hours of in-person professional learning, total. Following the event, the Woodruff Arts Center will provide participants a certificate to document the total number of professional learning hours completed.
The conference schedule will run both days as follows:
- 8:15-9:15 a.m. – Wellness Session
- 9:30-10:30 a.m. – Welcome and Keynote
- 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. – Concurrent Workshops
- 12:30-1:15 p.m. – Lunch
- 1:30-3 p.m. – Concurrent Workshops
- 3:30-4:30 p.m. - Social Gathering (Thursday, June 1, only)
A conference pass cost $100 per person and includes access to all in-person events. District and school representatives are encouraged to support group attendance. Groups of 5+ receive a 10% discount, and groups of 10+ receive a 15% discount.
Please contact educatorconference@woodruffcenter.org if you are interested in coordinating large group attendance on behalf of your organization. To register, visit www.woodruffcenter.org/educator-conference/.
