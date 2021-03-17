With inclement weather, including heavy rain, high winds and possible tornadoes, expected overnight and in the morning, Atlanta Public Schools announced it will shift to online classes March 18.
All students, teachers and employees will work remotely, including all district office staff, except for essential operations workers who should report to work at 10 a.m. All after-school activities, including athletics, are canceled.
“We take the safety of our students and staff very seriously and continue to encourage everyone to exercise caution when traveling throughout the metro area,” the district stated in a news release.
