Westminster students won top honors at this year’s Professional Association of Georgia Educators Academic Bowl for Middle Grades State Championship competition.
The team captured the title at the event Jan. 22, at Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville. The PAGE Academic Bowl features teams of middle school students fielding questions in subjects such as history, mathematics, science, literature and the performing arts.
Opposing teams compete against the clock to answer toss-up and bonus questions to score points. The goal of the program is to inspire students to excel academically, to enhance student self-confidence and self-esteem through high achievement, and to develop both a team and competitive spirit.
During the morning session of the event, 19 semi-finalist teams from across the state participated in a round-robin competition. Eight teams emerged as finalists and competed against each other in the afternoon single-elimination session.
Westminster’s team members include Alan Marhic, Angelica Roman, Anselm Bell, Jackson Harless, Kalyan Rao, Madeleine Hathorn, Max Bell, Robert Ragland, Samanyu Ganesh, Sona Nandwana, Edward Rosenblath, Kamren Maithel and Ryan Wakely. Jon Hathorn and Dr. Robert Cochran coached the team.
“It takes skill and cooperation to create a successful academic bowl team, and all students who participated in the state championship competition should be proud of that accomplishment,” PAGE Executive Director Craig Harper said.
All eight teams competing in the final rounds earned medals and awards. The other award-winning teams include Chamblee Middle School of the DeKalb County School Distric, South Forsyth Middle School of Forsyth County Schools, Riverwatch Middle School also of Forsyth County Schools, North Gwinnett Middle School of Gwinnett County Public Schools, The Paideia School, an independent school in DeKalb County, Perry Middle School of Houston County School and David T. Howard Middle School of Atlanta Public Schools.
