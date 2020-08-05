Atlanta Public Schools will host three virtual millage rate public hearings this month to give residents a chance to voice their opinions on the district’s proposed tax rates for its 2020-21 academic year budget.
The three meetings are required by state law. The hearings will take place online at www.facebook.com/apsboard, the link to sign up for public comment is https://tinyurl.com/aboemillagehearing and the dial-in number is 1-312-626-6799. They will take place on the following dates and times:
♦ Aug. 10 at 10 a.m.: webinar ID is 854 7559 3604
♦ Aug. 10 at 6 p.m.: webinar ID is 868 5817 6796
♦ Aug. 17 at 9 a.m.: webinar ID is 835 0726 4433
Each year, the Fulton County Board of Tax Assessors is required to review the assessed value of taxable property in the county for property tax purposes. When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in Fulton indicates there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the board is required by law to re‐determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment. This is called a reassessment.
Georgia law requires a rollback millage rate be computed to produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred. Using this required calculation, the Atlanta Board of Education has announced its intention to increase the 2020-21 property taxes it will levy this year by 1.13% over the rollback millage rate.
The district intends to maintain the current 20.740 millage rate. It rolled back 1.0 mill in 2018-19 from 21.740 to 20.740. To fully offset the increase in the digest would require a rollback of the millage rate from 20.740 to 20.509 mills. With no rollback, the proposed tax increase for a homesteaded property with fair market value of $300,000 is about $30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.