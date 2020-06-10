Over the next week, Atlanta Public Schools will host two virtual budget meetings to give the public a chance to weigh in on the district’s proposed $843 million budget for the 2020-21 academic year.
The meetings will take place June 11 and 16, each at 5 p.m., and will be held via Zoom. To join the June 11 meeting, visit https://adler.zoom.us/j/91283158971?pwd=eis4UHpENm5JWk1sSHEzcWRycnAwUT09. The meeting ID is 912 8315 8971 and the password is 505628. To join by phone, call 1-877-853-5247 (U.S. toll-free). The Neighbor has requested information from the district spokesman on how to join the June 16 meeting and is awaiting his reply.
The Atlanta Board of Education is expected to approve the proposed budget at its next meeting after the second budget meeting, and it must adopt the budget by June 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.