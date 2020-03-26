The Atlanta Public Schools district is inviting the public to participate in a virtual town hall meeting via Facebook Live March 26 at 4 p.m.
The meeting is being held to answer questions from the district’s students, parents and staff regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) closure, teleworking and teleschooling. It will include a live Q&A session with viewers.
To participate, visit www.facebook.com/atlantapublicschools.
