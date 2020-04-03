The Atlanta Public Schools district will host a virtual town hall meeting on Facebook Live to address its response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) April 3 at noon. It is asking the public, including all parents/families, students and staff members to participate, and the meeting will include a Q&A session with viewers tuned in.
The meeting comes two days after the district announced it would keep its schools closed following Gov. Brian Kemp issuing a statewide shelter-in-place order that mandates all schools remain closed through the end of the 2019-20 academic year.
To participate in the meeting, visit www.facebook.com/atlantapublicschools.
