Atlanta Public Schools is inviting students, parents, staff and others to participate in a virtual town hall meeting taking place April 17 at noon on Facebook Live and regarding the district’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
District leaders will talk about the decision to close all schools and have employees telework and students teleschool due to the pandemic. the meeting will also include a Q&A session where viewers can weigh in. For more information or to take part, visit www.facebook.com/atlantapublicschools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.