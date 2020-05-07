Residents wanting to learn more about Lisa Herring, Ed.D., Atlanta Public Schools’ sole superintendent finalist, will have two chances to do so May 7.
Both events will take place via Facebook.
First, Herring, who is replacing Meria Carstarphen, Ed.D., will take part in a virtual town hall meeting at 2 p.m. It will be facilitated by the district’s office of ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) and world languages on the Atlanta Board of Education’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/apsboard). The event will be moderated by Mariela Romero, regional community empowerment director for Univision Atlanta, North Carolina and Philadelphia.
Second, WVEE-FM (V103)/WAOK-AM (News & Talk 1380) will host another virtual event on the WAOK Facebook page (www.facebook.com/1380waok/) at 7 p.m. It will be moderated by WVEE/WAOK News/Public Affairs Director Maria Boynton and Derrick Boazman, host of “Too Much Truth with Derrick Boazman.”
According to a news release, in accordance with Georgia law, the board must wait at least 14 days between announcing a final candidate for the superintendent position and making the appointment official, meaning it could approve her hiring at its next meeting.
Carstarphen is leaving the district after the board in September opted not to renew her contract, which expires June 30. Herring, a Macon native, is completing her third year as superintendent of Birmingham City Schools in Alabama and will start her new job July 1.
