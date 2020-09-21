As it plans to eventually return to in-person classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Atlanta Public Schools will host a virtual town hall meeting Sept. 24 to discuss the district’s plan to do so.
The meeting will be streamed at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live, where Superintendent Lisa Herring and other administrators will discuss the district’s phased approach, facilities preparations, instructional plans and which students would return first if COVID-19 numbers trend down.
In July Herring announced the district would delay the first day of school by two weeks to Aug. 24 and start the 2020-21 academic year with nine weeks of online classes before deciding to shift to in-person instruction.
Some parents have criticized the district for not publicizing its plan for returning students to face-to-face instruction, and even more parents have urged it to get students back in the classroom sooner. At the meeting, administrators will answer questions and hear live feedback from community members.
For more information or to participate, visit www.facebook.com/atlantapublicschools.
