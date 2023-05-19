Each year, the top two — or sometimes three or more — students in a high school’s graduating class are honored for their dedication to academic excellence and named the valedictorian and salutatorian.
The Mount Vernon School’s 2023 valedictorian is Benjamin Reagin and the salutatorian is Campbell Bruening. These bright students' have garnered success in both the classroom and Northside community.
Mount Vernon valedictorian, future biomedical engineer
Valedictorian Benjamin Reagin is an essential member of Mount Vernon's Esports team and founder of the school's Wii Club. He's also an avid tennis player and even taught himself how to play piano during the pandemic.
In the classroom, Reagin said his favorite subject is science; he enjoys gaining new knowledge as the field constantly evolves.
The Dunwoody native scored a Zell Miller Scholarship and will attend Georgia Institute of Technology in the fall intending to major in biomedical engineering.
Mount Vernon's valedictorian said his key to success in high school was balance.
"The key to balancing academic and athletic life is to be smart with time management," he said. "It's important to have a plan to complete each assignment while considering how other events might interfere with schoolwork."
"I am very delighted to be where I currently am in life," Reagin said. "The culmination of the past four years has led to this moment in my life where I feel that I have a strong foundation in terms of work habits."
Mount Vernon Salutatorian, future counselor
Mount Vernon administrators said salutatorian Campbell Bruening is a natural born leader.
As founder and president of Charity For Kids Club and the 2022 recipient of the National Charity League Yellow Rosebud Award, Bruening has led and impacted many in the Northside community.
She also served as Student Events Prefect, planned this year's school prom at The Illuminarium, played both varsity soccer and volleyball and was a member of the National Honor Society.
Bruening said her favorite memory at Mount Vernon was a senior retreat she and her grade took at the beginning of the school year.
"It made our grade so much closer and I got to know all of my friends at a much deeper level," she said. "We had so much fun, but also got a lot done with college applications."
The young scholar is attending Tulane University in the fall and will double major in public health and psychology. She received merit scholarships from Tulane, as well as a scholarship from the Dunwoody Woman's Club and National Honor Society.
After college, Campbell said her dream career is to be a child counselor.
"It feels so good to see all of my work be pay off in the college process," she said. "I am beyond grateful that I worked as hard as I did in high school — it really just makes me excited for whatever is to come!"
