Mount Vernon Upper School administrators pose for a photo with 2023 valedictorian Benjamin Reagin and salutatorian Campbell Bruening at a senior luncheon.

 Special Photo: Sarah Eaves
Mount Vernon 2023 valedictorian Benjamin Reagin will study biomedical engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology in the fall.
Mount Paran 2023 salutatorian Campbell Bruening will attend Tulane University in the fall.
