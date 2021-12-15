(Left to Right) Anna Gupton (playing the role of Marie), daughter of Lanier and Craig Gupton of Atlanta, Griggs Mealor (playing the role of Drosselmeyer), son of Catherine and Bill Mealor of Atlanta and Finn Allegra (playing the role of Fritz), son of Lorrie and Patrick Allegra of Atlanta.
(L to R) Russell Carpenter, son of Dana and Tres Carpenter of Atlanta; Henry Mitchell, son of Nell and Bill Mitchell of Atlanta; Charlie Kuzniak, son of Lauren and Chris Kuzniak of Atlanta; Jackson Williams, son of Sarah and Neal Williams of Atlanta; Josh Karasick, son of Britney and Steve Karasick of Atlanta; Hampton Budnick, son of Laura Elliott and Brian Budnick of Atlanta;
Moriah Opoku-Amankwah, daughter of Keisha Wilkerson-Opoku and Patrick Opoku-Amankwah of Mableton; Fifth Grade Lead Teacher Kathy Bruyn of Marietta; Asher Easton, son of Holli and Ian Easton of Atlanta; Jacob Burt, son of Jackie and Tim Burt of Atlanta; Harrison McBrayer, son of Kaley and Josh McBrayer of Atlanta; Sanders Mitchener, son of Julia and Jack Mitchener of Atlanta; and Christopher Faussemagne, son of Katie and Chris Faussemagne of Atlanta as the bakers.
(L to R) Mary Brady Law, daughter of Agnes and Pete Law of Atlanta; Effie Guilbert, daughter of Alexis and Shelby Guilbert of Atlanta; Sloane Sapra, daughter of Amanda and Neil Sapra of Atlanta; Ella Forte, daughter of Jennifer and Brian Forte of Atlanta; Caroline Thompson, daughter of Anne and Jim Thompson of Atlanta; Hadley Hicks, daughter of Kereth and Fain Hicks of Atlanta; Ella Perry Douglass, daughter of Amy and Duncan Douglass of Atlanta; and Payten Pastner, daughter of Kerri and Josh Pastner of Atlanta as the Arabian Dancers.
(L to R) Front Row: Arjun Vyas, son of Kavi Bareddy and Ankur Vyas of Atlanta; Harry Overend, son of Willson and David Overend of Atlanta; Josiah Dixon, son of Elisa and Brian Dixon of Atlanta; Christian Fernando, son of Carolyn and Nishan Fernando of Atlanta; Beckett Swales, son of Jennifer and David Swales of Marietta
Back Row: Adrienne Gyovai, daughter of Lisa and Brian Gyovai of Atlanta; Tate Smith, daughter of Mary Kathryn Smith of Atlanta; Camille Bartelt, daughter of Tara and Matt Bartelt of Atlanta; Caroline Arnold, daughter of Nicky and Jack Arnold of Atlanta; Isabella Weinstein, daughter of Junie and Ian Weinstein of Mableton and Ellee Wingate, daughter of Tammy and Allen Wingate of Atlanta as the Dancing Flowers and Gardeners.
(L to R) Front Row: Julia Anthopoulos (playing the role of The Nutcracker), daughter of Cristina and Alex Anthopoulos of Atlanta and Matteo Tornusciolo (playing the role of Mouse King), son of Kate and Giuliano Tornusciolo of Atlanta.
Back Row: Zach Diamond, son of Laura and Richard Diamond of Atlanta; Davis Monroe, son of Catherine and Drew Monroe of Smyrna; William Patton, son of Corinne and David Patton of Atlanta; Will Griffith, son of Jennifer and John Griffith of Marietta; Forbes Stancil, son of Michele and Elmer Stancil of Atlanta; Ben Royko, son of Jessica and Matt Royko of Atlanta; and Azren Thobani, son of Dimple and Salim Thobani of Atlanta in the battle between the Nutcracker and Mouse King.
(L to R) Esha Katarya, daughter of Suja and Anil Katarya of Atlanta; Riya Mistry, daughter of Kavita and Ashish Mistry of Atlanta; Reagan Wenzel, daughter of Kerry and Patrick Wenzel of Atlanta; Axley McBrien (playing the role of Elf), son of Amy and Scott McBrien of Atlanta; Oma Egbe, daughter of Efua and Patrick Egbe of Atlanta; Sammy Greenberg, daughter of Vicki and Ethan Greenberg of Smyrna; and Anna Ford, daughter of Elizabeth and Jack Ford of Atlanta as the Canyd Flutes and Elf.
(L to R) Front Row: Thomas Suh, son of Nancy and Chris Suh of Atlanta; Julian Cascone, son of Susanne and Michael Cascone of Atlanta; Houston Heckman, son of Allen Clare and Drew Heckman of Atlanta;
Charlie Hill, son of Margaret and Mal Hill of Atlanta; Bauer Kincaid, son of Ann and Dave Kincaid of Atlanta; Hank Hartley, son of Sara and Jonathan Hartley of Atlanta; and Rhett Kirtley, son of Katie and Chris Kirtley of Atlanta
Back Row: Sylvie Lanier, daughter of Carrie and Whit Lanier of Atlanta; Ava Ballard, daughter of Rehana Ballard of Atlanta and Russell Ballard; Annie Katz, daughter of Jenny and Andy Katz of Atlanta; Ella Suttle, daughter of Mollie and Brooks Suttle of Smyrna; and Brynn Kim, daughter of Susie Pyun and Steve Kim of Marietta as the Tea Party.
Trinity School's fifth grade students charmed audiences with its annual Nutcracker performance Dec. 10.
Hosted and performed by the School’s Fifth Grade students, this much-anticipated holiday production was set to Tchaikovsky’s classic score and included dancing, elaborate costumes and set design, and epic battles. Highlights included the lovely Arabian Dancers, energetic Bakers, mischievous Mice and ever-graceful Sugar Plum Fairies.
