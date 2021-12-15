Trinity School's fifth grade students charmed audiences with its annual Nutcracker performance Dec. 10.

Hosted and performed by the School’s Fifth Grade students, this much-anticipated holiday production was set to Tchaikovsky’s classic score and included dancing, elaborate costumes and set design, and epic battles. Highlights included the lovely Arabian Dancers, energetic Bakers, mischievous Mice and ever-graceful Sugar Plum Fairies.

