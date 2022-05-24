Trinity School’s sixth-grade leadership class presented its annual spring musical performance May 12.

A combination and adaptation of two versions of "RATS! The Story of the Pied Piper," one written by Victoria Hageman and the other by David and Jean Perry, the show included unique costumes, set design, live singing, recorder and percussion playing, and the North Skelton Sword Dance — along-standing sixth-grade performance tradition. 

