(Left to Right) Harper d’Amecourt (playing the role of Pied Piper), daughter of Melanie and Alexis d'Amecourt of Atlanta; Dev Bhoopathy (playing the role of Narrator), son of Leslie and Adi Bhoopathy of Atlanta; and Candler McDaniel (playing the role of Narrator), daughter of Lauren and Michael McDaniel of Atlanta.
(Left to Right) Gailyn Walker, daughter of Erica and Glynn Walker of Atlanta; Theo Teague, son of Jessica and Ben Teague of Atlanta; Selma Mahoney, daughter of Viv and Bill Mahoney of Atlanta; and Ellie Winter, daughter ofAmy and David Winter of Atlanta.
(Left to Right) Emily Buschmann, daughter of Kelly and Scott Buschmann of Atlanta; Madison Davies-Roark, daughter of Amanda and Tanner Roark of Atlanta; Kaylen Parks, daughter of Kenja and Bernard Parks of Atlanta; and Ellie Wood, daughter of Jenette and Ken Wood of Atlanta.
(Front Row) Henry Velarde, son of Dayton and Raul Velarde of Atlanta; Bryson Tye, son of Kimberly and Steve Tye of Atlanta; Lawson Lee (playing the role of Rat King), son of Terrell and Brian Lee of Marietta; Ariana Oskouei (playing the role of Phantom of the Opera), daughter of Kerri and Shervin Oskouei of Atlanta; Braylon Parks, son of Kenja and Bernard Parks of Atlanta; Bryce Bennett, son of Dee and Todd Bennett of Atlanta; and Caroline Fisher, daughter of Robin and Neale Fisher of Atlanta.
(Back Row) Dev Bhoopathy (playing the role of Narrator), son of Leslie and Adi Bhoopathy of Atlanta; Edward Askew-Norton (playing the role of Councilman Quigley), son of Clifton Askew and Jack Norton of Atlanta; David Demetrius (playing the role of Mayor), son of Julia and Andre Demetrius of Smyrna; Harper d’Amecourt (playing the role of Pied Piper), daughter of Melanie and Alexis d'Amecourt of Atlanta; Peyton Ball (playing the role of Councilman Pennywinkle), daughter of Liz and Joshua Ball of Atlanta; Candler McDaniel (playing the role of Narrator), daughter of Lauren and Michael McDaniel of Atlanta; Gailyn Walker, daughter of Erica and Glynn Walker of Atlanta; and Madison Davies-Roark, daughter of Amanda and Tanner Roark of Atlanta.
(Left to Right) Peyton Ball (playing the role of Councilman Pennywinkle), daughter of Liz and Joshua Ball of Atlanta; David Demetrius (playing the role of Mayor), son of Julia and Andre Demetrius of Smyrna; and Edward Askew-Norton (playing the role of Councilman Quigley), son of Clifton Askew and Jack Norton of Atlanta.
(Left to Right) William Ramer, son of Melissa and David Ramer of Atlanta; Henry Velarde, son of Dayton and Raul Velarde of Atlanta; Liam Foster, son of Kelly and Wes Foster of Atlanta; Bryson Tye, son of Kimberly and Steve Tye of Atlanta; Lawson Lee (playing the role of Rat King), son of Terrell and Brian Lee of Marietta; Bryce Bennett, son of Dee and Todd Bennett of Atlanta; Braylon Parks, son of Kenja and Bernard Parks of Atlanta; Caroline Fisher, daughter of Robin and Neale Fisher of Atlanta; and Parker Fletcher, daughter of Laura and Matt Fletcher of Atlanta.
(Left to Right) Selma Mahoney, daughter of Viv and Bill Mahoney of Atlanta; Ellie Winter, daughter of Amy and David Winter of Atlanta; Ariana Oskouei, daughter of Kerri and Shervin Oskouei of Atlanta; Theo Teague, son of Jessica and Ben Teague of Atlanta; Chase Godschalk, son of Zenobia and Mark Godschalk of Atlanta; Gailyn Walker, daughter of Erica and Glynn Walker of Atlanta; Emily Buschmann, daughter of Kelly and Scott Buschmann of Atlanta; Madison Davies-Roark, daughter of Amanda and Tanner Roark of Atlanta; Kaylen Parks, daughter of Kenja and Bernard Parks of Atlanta; and Ellie Wood, daughter of Jenette and Ken Wood of Atlanta.
The Trinity School 2022 Sixth Grade Leadership Class performed "RATS! The Story of the Pied Piper" May 12, 2022.
Special Photo
Trinity School’s sixth-grade leadership class presented its annual spring musical performance May 12.
A combination and adaptation of two versions of "RATS! The Story of the Pied Piper," one written by Victoria Hageman and the other by David and Jean Perry, the show included unique costumes, set design, live singing, recorder and percussion playing, and the North Skelton Sword Dance — along-standing sixth-grade performance tradition.
