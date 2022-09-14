Trinity School elementary students are using movement and play — forms of kinesthetic learning — in their music classes.
At Trinity School, kinesthetic learning is one of the foundations of the Early Elementary (age three—first grade) music curriculum. Kinesthetic learning is a modality of learning that links the process of learning to physical activity or tactile experiences. Providing opportunities for the learner to move or feel increases effectiveness for that child and deepens their cognitive understanding.
From the first day of music class with Trinity’s youngest learners, movement activities are carefully woven together with visual and auditory ones to allow students to explore and clarify musical concepts, to provide opportunities for creative expression, and to nurture each child’s imagination.
The curriculum for Trinity’s Early Elementary students is built upon the Kodály Concept, which is a philosophy of music education that incorporates organic movement into every lesson. Simple activities like patting their knees, stepping to the beat, skipping, acting out the words of a song or chant, and dancing are natural and intuitive for children in music.
“Children are joyfully learning as various elements of music are presented and practiced, which increases student confidence through this integrated approach,” Trinity’s Early Elementary Music Specialist Phyllis Sommer said.
The use of instruments increases when students reach the latter part of kindergarten and continues throughout their first grade year. Since students in these grades are beginning to learn early music literacy skills, the tactile experience of drumming or playing the xylophones becomes a vehicle for implementing those skills and concepts in a concrete way.
For example, half the class drums the steady beat, and the other half clicks the rhythm on sticks to show the differentiation of beat and rhythm.
“Not only are the students hearing what they themselves are doing but their brains are also processing what the other half is performing, thus expanding their level of concentration and understanding,” Sommer said.
Individual child development and the acquisition of skills are typically not linear for students at this age.
At Trinity School, utilizing kinesthetic methods in music class is a key component of musical growth, which gives all students the opportunity to learn at their highest potential.
Founded in 1951, Trinity School, 4301 Northside Parkway NW, is Atlanta’s only private independent school dedicated to the education of students age three through Sixth Grade.
