(Left to Right) Hal Beardsley (playing the role of Fritz), son of Stacey and Pearson Beardsley of Atlanta, Bryson Parker (playing the role of Drosselmeyer), son of Aisha and Marcellus Parker of Smyrna, Maley Davidson
(playing the role of Marie), daughter of Liza and Eric Davidson of Atlanta
Front Row: Andy Liu (playing the role of The Nutcracker), son of Elena Chang and Steven Liu of Atlanta, Euan Groves (playing the role of Mouse King), son of Morven and Russell Groves of Atlanta
Back Row: Barrett Smith, son of Winnie and Brendan Smith of Atlanta, Johnathan Hartman, son of Nathan Hartman of Atlanta, Fraser Wiley, son of Ellen and Buck Wiley of Atlanta, Tripp Gay, son of Alyson Wooten and Jack Gay of Atlanta, Noah Smith, son of Ryann and Demetrius Smith of Smyrna, Parker Kies, son of Kristin Higgins and Darren Kies of Atlanta, Liam Fischer, son of Anne and Daniel Fischer of Atlanta, John Monk, son of Kate and Michael Monk of Atlanta
(Left to Right) Lauren Love, daughter of Lessie and Jay Love of Atlanta, Lorelei Lipson, daughter of Claire and Steve Lipson of Smyrna, Alexandra Sindoni, son of Fina Alfe-Sindoni and Paul Sindoni of Atlanta, Brynn Giampaolo, daughter of Rachel and Michael Giampaolo of Atlanta, Fifth Grade Teacher Kathy Bruyn of Marietta, West Nalley, son of Stephanie and Street Nalley of Smyrna, Shan Mistry, son of Kavita and Ashish Mistry of Atlanta, Max Collie, son of Tricia and David Collie of Atlanta, Watson Teague, son of Jessica and Ben Teague of Atlanta, Trip Gotch, son of Jen and Joe Gotch of Atlanta, Ekeoma Makanjuola, son of Nnenna and Akinloye Makanjuola of Sandy Springs
Front Row: Rebecca Overend, daughter of Willson and David Overend of Atlanta, Macaulay Poer, daughter of Britt and Henry Poer of Atlanta
Back Row: Sofia Peralta, daughter of Carrie and Fernan Peralta of Marietta, Sierra Novak, daughter of Whitney and Joe Novak of Atlanta, Fifth Grade Teacher Thomas Benefield of Decatur, Lingyi Sun, daughter of Jie Xiang and Chuan Sun of Johns Creek, Annika Bakthavachalam, daughter of Naga Meduri and Sivi Bakthavachalamof Atlanta
(Left to Right) Myers Bryan, daughter of Amy and Robb Bryan of Atlanta, Catherine Cronan, daughter of Adrienne and Jason Cronan of Atlanta, Kinsley Powers, daughter of Grace and Richard Powers of Smyrna, Katherine Stephens, daughter of Stephanie and Austin Stephens of Atlanta, Emma Coote, daughter of Kerry and Howard Coote of Marietta, Elinor Schwartz, daughter of Caroline and Colby Schwartz of Atlanta
(Left to Right) Talya Colombowala, daughter of Saira and Kumail Colombowala of Atlanta, Campbell Bartlett, daughter of Kimberly and Brett Bartlett of Atlanta, Clara Hartman, daughter of Nathan Hartman of Atlanta, Prosser Brown, daughter of Carrie and Barrett Brown of Atlanta, Claire Charnaux, daughter of Susan and Christian Charnaux of Atlanta
Front Row: Sona Harper, daughter of Kathy and Jonathan Harper of Atlanta, Anne Marie Orr, daughter of Amanda and Cliff Orr of Atlanta, Anna Kirkland, daughter of Margaret and Chris Kirkland of Atlanta, English Morgan, daughter of Jennifer and Brand Morgan of Atlanta, Elle Duvall, daughter of Brynn and Robert Duvall of Atlanta, Ella Drews, daughter of Laurice and Rod Drews of Atlanta, Olivia Regenstein, daughter of Beatrice Shu and Jonathan Regenstein of Atlanta
Back Row: Louis Ricci, son of Kelsey and Jason Ricci of Marietta, Kieran Ingley, son of Avani and Jared Ingley of Atlanta, Philip Torres, son of Natalie and Fernando Torres of Atlanta, Alden Earley, son of Donna and Lee Earley of Atlanta, Derek Liang, son of Mimi and Joe Liang of Atlanta
Trinity School fifth graders charmed parents and audiences with their annual production of "The Nutcracker" Dec. 9.
The students’ two performances were set to Tchaikovsky’s classic score and included dancing, elaborate costumes and set design, and epic battles. Highlights included the lovely Arabian Dancers, energetic Bakers, playful Candy Flutes, newly added dancing Snowflakes, and the ever-graceful Sugar Plum Fairy.
