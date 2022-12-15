Totes to Tots Inc., is hosting its 21st annual Totes to Tots backpack and suitcase drive for foster children in Georgia.
Donations of new age-appropriate backpacks, rolling suitcases, duffel bags and diaper bags will be accepted Jan. 13 2023, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Georgia Cancer Specialists Northside Hospital Administrative Annex at 1835 Savoy Drive Atlanta, GA 30341.
There are more than 10,000 foster children in Georgia - from infants to teenagers - many of whom must shuffle their belongings from home to home in garbage bags during relocations.
Totes to Tots aims to change that by giving every foster child in Georgia a brand new bag along with other essential items. Since 2002, Totes to Tots has collected and distributed more than 70,000 bags. Totes to Tots partners with the Georgia Department of Human Services to distribute the bags throughout every county in Georgia.
"We are extremely grateful to the donors, volunteers, and partners who make Totes to Tots possible each year," DHS Commissioner Candice Broce said. "These bags allow children in foster care to carry their belongings with dignity, and these gifts show them that they are cared for and loved by many."
This organization represents compassionate recognition of the trauma often involved for children impacted by the child welfare system. Having a decent traveling case or overnight bag to carry a child's belongings may seem like a small thing, but, in reality, these totes contain not only quickly gathered items, but the fears, uncertainties, hopes, and dreams of a child caught in a whirlwind not of their own making.
Totes to Tots was originally held on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day as a way to honor Dr. King’s vision of philanthropy and giving back to the community. The organization now provides year-round service in his honor.
“Dr. Martin Luther King once said, ‘We must use time creatively in the knowledge that the time is always right to do right,'" President and CEO of Totes to Tots Inc Darrell C. Dobey said. "This is why we take pride in celebrating his memory for the 21st consecutive year."
